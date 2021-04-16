Amid Covid surge in Delhi, attandance restricted to 50 per cent in MHA

"In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread," the Ministry said in an office memorandum on Thursday. (Representational Image)

In the backdrop of the second surge of COVID in the country and the National Capital being severely affected, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders restricting attendance to just 50% in the Ministry and also to stagger office timings for those physically attending the office. The Ministry has also said that as far as possible, meetings would be held virtually.

These exemptions are however available to only officers below the level of deputy secretary.

“In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread,” the Ministry said in an office memorandum on Thursday.

It said officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below would be allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office will be restricted to 50% of the actual overall strength.

“Rosters for their attendance to be prepared by concerned Divisional / Wing Heads. Individual Wing Heads can, however, call for more than 50% physical attendance of any of the categories of officials in their wings, if required on administrative grounds,” the order said.

Ordering staggering of office timings, the memorandum said, “All officers who attend office can stagger timings (with entry into the office spread between 9 00 AM – 10.00 AM with corresponding office exit timings. This will also avoid rush in commuting, as also in lifts and corridors.”

The order said that those not attending office physically will however have to make themselves available on the phone.

“All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified,” the order said.

It also said that those physically attending office have to be masked up all the time follow all Covid protocols strictly.

“Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas is to be strictly avoided… Entry of outsiders/ visitors to be curtailed appropriately,” the order said.

It also instructed all employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.