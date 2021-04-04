Amid Covid surge, Haryana imposes restrictions on social gatherings

In the last 24 hours, Haryana reported 1,904 new cases of Covid-19 infections while seven patients died. (File photo)

Amid a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections across the state, Haryana on Sunday imposed restrictions on the number of people at indoor and outdoor social gatherings. At indoor functions, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 people. At events being held in open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 500 people. For funerals, up to 50 people will be allowed.

Announcing this, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department-cum-Member, Haryana State Executive Committee, Sanjeev Kaushal, said, “The capacity of indoor places would be specified by the urban local bodies/department concerned keeping in view the calculated correlation between the number of chairs/seating or standing capacity and the covered area in square yards or square feet. This has been done under the revised standard operating procedure and will be applicable for all social, academic, sporting, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations. All functions will be allowed with strict adherence to the appropriate Covid-19 behaviour such as social distancing norms, wearing of face masks, sanitization, hand hygiene and provision for thermal scanning.

He added, “Organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations shall take prior permission from the district magistrates. The DMs will issue permission after seeking necessary NOCs from the concerned departments, including the police. Deputy Commissioners shall constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing these instructions and should ensure extensive checking and take action against the violators as per law, rules, instructions and directions issued from time to time by the state government. These directions shall be enforced by the deputy commissioners in their respective districts, and any violations shall be punishable under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as per national directives.”

1904 new cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, Haryana reported 1,904 new cases of Covid-19 infections while seven patients died.

While Gurgaon added 555 new cases. The case count reported from other places was — Faridabad (151), Sonipat (72), Hisar (54), Ambala (114), Karnal (185), Panipat (142), Rohtak (51), Rewari (4), Panchkula (200), Kurukshetra (135), Yamunanagar (98), Sirsa (31), Mahendragarh (5), Bhiwani (16), Jhajjar (38), Palwal (12), Fatehabad (3), Kaithal (6), Jind (34), Nuh (2) and Charkhi Dadri (5).

The number of active Covid-19 patients reached 12,574 on Sunday evening, out of which 197 were in a critical condition (166 on oxygen support and 31 on ventilator support).

With 1,110 patients who recovered of the infection in last 24 hours, the recovery rate in Haryana on Sunday evening was 94.71 percent, while the fatality rate was 1.07 per cent. The Covid-positivity rate was 4.70 per cent.

34,304 persons vaccinated in 24 hours

The health department administered 34,304 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries across the state on Sunday, taking the consolidated figure of those vaccinated to more than 18.68 lakh, till Sunday.

On Haryana’s vaccine roll-out plan, Haryana’s ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “The health department has set up 524 vaccination centres across the state. These centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine so as to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus. Most of the beneficiaries who are being vaccinated are above 60 years of age or between 45 years to 60 years”.

On the administration of vaccines to Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) Arora added, “1,89,767 HCWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and around 1,14,157 of them have been administered the second dose”.

Arora further said, “1,19,586 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 42,455 of them have been administered the second dose. The number of first dose of vaccine administered to beneficiaries above 60 years is 10,08,390 doses and second dose has been administered to 6,548 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, for those within the age group of 45 to 60 years, the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 3,85,289 beneficiaries and the second dose has been administered to 1,938 people.”