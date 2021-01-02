Amid Covid, disposed of 800 cases in 2020: CBI chief

The CBI was able to dispose off 800 cases in the year 2020 despite the constraints forced upon by the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said on Friday.

Greeting officers in a virtual address on the occasion of the New Year, CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla said, “With your cooperation and efforts, we have been able to finalise investigation of substantial number of cases to achieve our targets. We need to work hard in the coming days.”

Shukla acknowledged that the pandemic-related lockdown came as a challenge.

“In spite of the best efforts taken, the CBI family lost a few officers and men. Director, CBI conveyed condolence to their family members and assured them for all possible assistance. He stressed the need to continuously adhere to Covid protocols as pandemic is still here. We should continue with periodic sanitization of our work place and frequent testing, he added,” a CBI statement said.

Shukla also emphasised the need for personnel at various levels to keep themselves updated with the latest tools of investigation through sustained training.

CBI officers were also awarded 106 Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak and Utkrisht Seva Padak pedals by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the year 2020.