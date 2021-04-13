Amid Covid 2nd wave, govt rethink on offline CBSE Board exam

While the government now seems open to reconsidering the examination dates, officers said it was too early to indicate the exact changes to the schedule.

A spike in coronavirus cases across the country seems to have forced a rethink within the government on the CBSE’s offline Board examinations, scheduled to begin on May 4.

Sources in the Education Ministry told The Indian Express that holding the examinations on time seems “difficult”, given the increase in fresh infections.

India’s active Covid-19 caseload reached 11,08,087 on Sunday, the highest ever. Daily deaths continue to show an upward trend: 839 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The demand has also received the Opposition’s support. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have urged Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene and direct CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the Board examinations in May despite the “massive and uncontrolled” rise in Covid-19 cases. In her letter, Priyanka stated that lakhs of children and their parents have expressed “fears and apprehensions” about assembling at examination centres in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19.

The Shiv Sena has written separately to the Education Ministry, requesting the government to develop a national consensus and possibly reschedule Class X and XII CBSE and other school Board exams.

Earlier this month, the CBSE reiterated it was going ahead with the Board exams as scheduled and that it has doubled the number of exam centres to provide adequate physical distancing.