Amid Covid-19 scare, Punjab braces up for locust attack

Amid the spread of coronavirus, Punjab is bracing up for locust attack after warning by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of possible egg-laying of locusts and swarm attack in eight districts of Punjab bordering Rajasthan and Pakistan.

The fears have been confounded after a swarm attacked crops in Gharsana in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, 125 km from Punjab’s Fazilka during the last few days.

The agriculture department of the state has sounded an alarm to all districts bordering Rajasthan and Pakistan after FAO warnings and attack in the neighbouring Rajasthan.

Fazilka’s Sadki block has been put on alert after the swarm was spotted in Rajasthan. The concerns are confounded as locusts can cover a distance of 150 km in a day. The administrations of all districts in

Punjab are already engaged in a battle against Covid-19 and if locust attack takes place, it would be another challenge considering that the state is in the process of sowing paddy and has already completed 50 per cent sowing of cotton.

The locust attack has been seen frequently in the past six months in Fazilka’s villages, including Roopnagar and Barreka.

Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu told The Indian Express, “The threat is looming large. We have assigned the officials of our department for locust duty. We are fearing that as cotton crop is being cultivated and in a few days paddy nurseries will have enough foliage, the hoppers can attack in Punjab as it will be all green.”

He said in view of this, they have set up a Locust Control Room and issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners of eight districts bordering Rajasthan and Pakistan, comprising Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Faridkot, Ferozepore, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur, to prepare to thwart a locust attack.

He said a Locust Control Room was set up centrally and a Joint Director-level officer was made the incharge.

The department was now stocking up pesticides to destroy the locusts if they attack the fields in Punjab. “Our biggest worry is that we do not have open spaces like in Rajasthan which is a desert. Our entire land is cultivated. We cannot use the pesticide – Malathion – recommended by the Centre in as too much of concentration of the chemical is required. We have crops, including foodgrains, cotton and fruits, in these eight districts. We need to stock up other pesticides. We are stocking up, have alerted fire brigades, asked Centre for some more spray pumps and are holding meetings with district administrations,” said Gurwinder Singh, incharge of the contrl room.

The wind direction is being watched, there is a vigil at the border to sound an alarm if locusts are spotted, he said. The kinnow and guava orchards are under threat in Fazilka, and cotton in Bathinda and Muktsar. The paddy season is starting in all other districts.

The paddy is the most paying crop in Punjab that gets the state over Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre. In the Covid-19 situation, the state cannot afford crop losses.

The FAO in its warning note to the state has said, “The current situation and forecast are alarming as locust infestations are expected to extend to other areas in the Horn of Africa and southwest Asia.

In southwest Asia , hopper groups and bands are present in Southern Iran and in Pakistan where substantive control operations continue. Adult groups and small swarms from breeding in Baluchistan , the Indus valley, and Punjab in Pakistan will move to desert areas along both sides of Indo-Pakistan border from now onwards. This is expected to be supplemented by several waves of swarms coming from the spring breeding areas during June.”

The agriculture department has asked the DCs to activate control rooms, set up a system of regular coordination meetings of district revenue, agriculture and Locust Control Organisations (LCOs) for assessment of ground situation, exchange of field information, finalising next day /day’s strategy of control operations.

They have also been asked to make teams of local revenue and agricultural officials for field survey and sharing real-time information, a meeting of all gram pradhans to brief them about the serious forecasts of locusts’ incursion, and sanction and provide survey control vehicles as per requirement given by various LCOs.

It has also asked them to identify the places with coordination of BSF and LCOs where teams will be deployed and assist in temporary camps with basic facilities, including boarding and lodging in border and remote areas in the light of Covid situation

