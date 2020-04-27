Amid corona fight, govt effects major bureaucratic rejig

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

In a major reshuffle of its senior bureaucracy, the government Sunday made significant appointments of new secretaries to key ministries in the middle of the outbreak containment exercise.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, due to retire on April 30, was given a three-month extension, and Rural Development Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Health Ministry in the rank of secretary. He is likely to take over from Sudan after her extended tenure is over.

Two Additional Secretaries currently in the PMO were appointed Secretaries in key ministries. Tarun Bajaj will be the new Department of Economic Affairs Secretary after the incumbent Atanu Chakraborty retires at the end of this month, and Arvind Kumar Sharma will be Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises upon retirement of incumbent Arun Kumar Panda on April 30.

Both the DEA and the MSME are expected to play critical roles in the revival of the economy in the wake of the outbreak.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued these orders Sunday.

As many as 23 senior IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries in different central government departments as part of the reshuffle.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been given additional charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Ravi Mittal has been moved out as Secretary, Department of Sports.

Nagendra Nath Sinha will be the new Secretary of Rural Development Department in place of Rajesh Bhushan. He is at present Secretary, the Department of Border Management in the Home Ministry.

In major change in the Road Transport and Highways ministry, Aramane Giridhar, Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, has been made its new Secretary in place of Sanjeev Ranjan, who has been placed in line to take over as Secretary, Shipping Ministry, after the retirement of incumbent Gopal Krishna on April 30.

Special Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Ministry Leena Nandan was appointed Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, as the current Secretary Pawan Kumar Agarwal has been appointed Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department of Commerce.

Food and Public Distribution Secretary Ravi Kant has been moved out as the Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare. Senior bureaucrat Sudhanshu Panday will be the Food and Public Distribution Secretary in place of Kant. Panday is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce.

CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal has been appointed Secretary, Department of Education and Literacy. Rameshwar Prasad Gupta has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Gupta is currently Special Secretary, NITI Aayog.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in the Department of Personnel and Training, will be Secretary, Ministry of Steel.

Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority, has been appointed Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in place of M M Kutty, who superannuates this month-end.

Rajesh Verma, Special Secretary in Department of Agriculture, will be the new Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Anand Kumar will be the new Culture Secretary. He is at present Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi will come in his place.

Ram Mohan Mishra has been appointed Secretary in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He is currently Special Secretary and Development Commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, currently Special Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Culture Ministry, will now be Secretary in Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Ajay Tirkey will be the Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Niten Chandra has been appointed as the Additional Secretary, Central Agency Section, Department of Legal Affairs.

Chandra is at present Secretary, Central Information Commission where he will be succeeded by Satbir Bedi, chairperson of National Council for Teacher Education.

