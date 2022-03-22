Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill amid Congress walkout

Amid protests by the Congress and even a walkout from the Assembly, the Haryana government on Tuesday passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill, 2022. The Bill, to prevent religious conversions “through force, undue influence or allurement,” was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on March 4.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, the onus of proof lies with the accused. If conversion is done by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means of coercion, then there is a provision of imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Similar Bills in the recent past have been passed in BJP-ruled states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Bill states that whoever converts or attempts to convert a minor, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST), shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than four years, which may extend to 10 years and liable to fine not less than Rs 3 lakh.

Several Congress MLAs termed the Bill “unconstitutional”, calling it it the government’s attempt to “create a divide in the society on the basis of religion”. The Congress MLAs also asked the government to apprise the House as to how many such complaints or criminal cases were registered that formed the basis to bring such a Bill. However, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that “certain steps are also to be taken as preventive measures”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said there is already a provision of punishment for forcible conversions in the existing laws and there was no need to bring a fresh law.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary called the passing of the Bill as “a black chapter in Haryana’s history”.

Congress’s Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, “There is no emergency or urgency for bringing this Bill. I feel that this Bill smacks of divisive politics, which is not good”.

Earlier, Kadian who is a six-time MLA, was suspended after he tore a copy of the Bill on the floor of the House.