Amid confusion over passport requirement, group bookings, several Kartarpur pilgrims turned away

Hundreds of devotees reached the integrated check post (ICP) in Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan only to be turned away for the lack of a passport.

“I had brought my Aadhaar card. (Pakistan PM) Imran Khan had said that passport will not be required for the Corridor. But now they are seeking a passport,” said Hukam Singh, who had come from Pathankot with family.

Authorities at corridor terminal had a tough time explaining o people that they cannot go through the corridor with Aadhaar. “People are coming here with an Aadhaar card and they want us to let them go. We even called immigration officials at entry gate to educate the public about procedure, but people kept coming and arguing all day. They don’t know the procedure. We may need a help desk at the entry point,” said a security official.

Many devotees were also not aware the one must first register online or offline to get the slot booked to visit the gurdwara on the date given. It was also the reason that a huge crowd came to Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday as most of them had expected to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, but ended up watching it through binoculars installed at the border.

Kartar Chand, a Hindu sweet shop owner in his eighties, was also disappointed that a passport was a required to visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

“Earlier, I was told that the Aadhaar card will be required to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib via the Corridor. But now they are demanding a passport. I have no passport,” said Kartar Chand, who has two sons but no one in the family with a passport.

Chand, a Hindu, remembers visiting Gurdwara Kartarpura Sahib often before Partition. He now lives in Dera Baba Nanak in house which he says was constructed on the land which belonged to Muslim family before 1947. “Yes, I want to go to Pakistan. I don’t know for how many days I would be alive. I am too old and now eyesight is also weak. Aadhaar card is an identity proof. It should be enough. I want to see Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib before end of my life,” said Kartar Chand.

On Sunday, Kartar Chand spent all day sitting on chair outside the flour mill of his younger son, Jaspal, and watched road blocked with traffic.

“I used to meet my friends on the bridge on Ravi before the war of 1965. Many Muslims were my friends. I used to go to Gurdwara on ferry before Partition. The boats were owned by Muslims and they would take us across Ravi to pay a visit to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Wish, I could again go to the gurdwara,” he said.

“BSF people turned us away as they said we had to make a booking first and come with a passport. Everyone is saying the corridor is open, but they are demanding a passport. Imran Khan had said passport is not required. Now they are demanding passport,” said Himant Singh, another devotee.

There were also many who could not even reach the border as Dera Baba Nanak remained choked with traffic.

“I have come from Mansa. I can’t walk due to my joints problem. Police is not allowing our car to go to the border,” said Nek Kaur in her 60s.

A security official at the terminal said, “There is another misunderstanding among devotees that visit to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara will be free on Sunday. It is true that visit is free. But it will not be open for everyone. Only those can go who have made a booking in advance.”