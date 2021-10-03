Amid Chhattisgarh Congress tussle, Bhupesh Baghel gets UP elections role

Amid a tussle within the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, AICC chief K C Venugopal on Saturday appointed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior party observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

With health minister T S Singh Deo and Baghel staking claim to the CM’s post in Chhattisgarh, and more than a dozen party MLAs camping in Delhi, the new assignment for Baghel is being seen as a clear message by political analysts in the state.

While the MLAs have asserted that they are united and want to meet their party leaders for reasons unrelated to the tussle, sources believe that the MLAs have gone in batches to showcase their support for the CM if the need arises.

“Baghel is being given more opportunities for him to explore. He was responsible for the party’s performance during the Assam elections as well. Despite the party not making a mark there, he is now being given the charge of the party’s performance in UP, which has bigger stakes,” a source from within the Congress said.