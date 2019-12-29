Amid CAA, NRC fears, rush to apply for birth certificates in Malegaon, other towns

Jaywant Nikam helping write applications for birth certificates outside Malegaon Corporation office. (Express) Jaywant Nikam helping write applications for birth certificates outside Malegaon Corporation office. (Express)

Applications for birth certificates have risen six fold in Maharashtra’s Malegaon town since September, when the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam.

From 2,000 applications for birth certificates received by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation in August, the figure rose to 12,000 in September, 12,500 in October and 12,800 in November, records obtained by The Sunday Express from the health department showed. This month alone, as of December 26, the Corporation had received 13,000 applications.

Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Kishor Borde said that while he could not comment on the reasons for the rise in applications, he admitted that the town’s Muslim residents were putting identification documents together fearing the effects of the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a nationwide NRC.

Soon after the list that excluded 19,06,657 people in Assam was published in September, in Malegaon, several prominent mosques circulated a list of 23 essential identity documents and urged locals to ensure that have their papers in place and that they bore no errors.

Employees in the Corporation’s birth and death registry said they have been struggling to process applications – most of them for those born between 1927 and 1980 – on time. “We have a strength of four employees. Earlier, until August, we could issue birth certificates in 3-4 days. But we have not been able to cope with this rush and have to call applicants back after 15-30 days,” said an official.

An official in the health department said, “Once an application is received, we check for the applicant’s name and date of birth in our register. If the name is found, we call the applicant back after 15 days and ask them to collect the birth certificate.”

Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and founder of the Dastoor Bachao Committee, said, “A majority of Muslims in Malegaon trace their ancestry to Uttar Pradesh but have settled here long ago. Ever since the NRC exercise was done in Assam, there has been a rush among people to ensure that all their documents are in order,” he said. On December 20, Rahmani had organised one of Maharashtra’s largest protests against the NRC and CAA in Malegaon.

However, Subhash Bhamre, BJP MP for Dhule-Malegaon, claimed that the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were spreading panic in the town. “Since Malegaon has a high Muslim population and the BJP has very little presence, the Congress and AIMIM are playing a one-sided game. Malegaon’s Muslims are Indian citizens and have nothing to worry about,” he said.

Other municipal bodies too have reported a similar spike in applications.

Sources in the Municipal Corporation of Kolkata said the civic body, which usually issues around 100 birth certificates a day, has now been receiving over 250 applications daily.

The Surat Municipal Corporation too said the applications for birth certificates have double in the last two months. The Corporation’s Registrar of Birth and Death, Pradip Umrigar, said, “We have received 50 applications for birth certificates in these two months, of which over 60 per cent are from Muslims, and the remaining of NRIs. This sudden rise in applications is due to the NRC.”

According to officials in the Modasa Prant Municipality in Gujarat, 12 applications for “old birth certificates”, or certificates other than those issued to new-borns, have been submitted in the past two weeks since the controversy over CAA and NRC broke out. This is against the usual trend of one application in two to three months, said an official.

Inputs from Sweety Kumari in Kolkata, Kamaal Saiyed and Vaibhav Jha in Gujarat.

