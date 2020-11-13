Amid BJP push for Vel Yatra, Tamil Nadu extends curbs

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan along with party workers takes part in the party's 'Vetrivel Yatra'. (PTI)

The AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the restrictions on social, political, cultural and academic events even after November 16, until further orders.

Earlier, a government order on October 30 stated that public events with maximum participation of 100 people will be allowed November 16 onwards.

The move comes at a time when the BJP has been pushing hard to get police permission for the month-long Vel Yatra. The yatra, slated to cover six abodes of Lord Muruga, was scheduled to begin November 6 from Tiruttani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu and culminate at Tiruchendur temple in the south.

Citing the pandemic, the state government has been raising objections against BJP in the Madras High Court during the hearing of petitions for and against taking out the yatra.

Referring to a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak abroad, a government release on Thursday said the administration has to intensify preventive measures.

With the court agreeing to the government stand, BJP leaders led by state unit chief L Murugan have repeatedly defied the ban and were arrested. Senior BJP leader and national president of the party’s Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan, said they will face cases if the government continues to book leaders.

