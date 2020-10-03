Amid approaching festive season, govt allows religious events from October 15

The new guidelines will come into effect from October 15 while the festival season will kick off with Navratras from October 17. (Representational)

With the UP government allowing programmes in the open outside containment zones in the next phase of coronavirus lockdown, decks have been cleared for holding Durga Puja and other religious events in the upcoming festival season.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the district administrations would permit such programmes with necessary availability of face masks, thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and social distancing.

The new guidelines have been issued under which the lockdown will be effective only in containment zones, which have been converted into micro containment areas, he said. Sehgal said in closed halls, permission will be given with 50 per cent capacity but a maximum of 200 people.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 3,946 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, and 54 deaths. Lucknow reported most of the latest cases (520) and fatalities (nine deaths). The other districts that reported the most cases after the state capital were Varanasi with 193 infections, Prayagraj with 186 cases, and Gorakhpur with 166 cases. After Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut reported the most deaths (six each), followed by Gorakhpur (four).Lucknow has the highest active cases (6,236), followed by Kanpur (3,031), Prayagraj (2,614), and Gorakhpur (1,702).

A 58-year-old police officer from Balrampur succumbed to the disease. Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Shiv Prasad was undergoing treatment in the capital.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tested positive on Friday. “After showing symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I request all those who have come in contact with me over the past few days to get themselves tested and follow Covid protocol”, Maurya tweeted in Hindi.

