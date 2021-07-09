scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Amid appointments impasse, virtual courts, new Law Minister Kiren Rijiju signs in

“Although I have a law degree, I have done my LLB from Campus Law Centre…but I don’t have much experience in legal matters because I was never in the profession,” Rijiju told reporters.

Written by Apurva Vishwanath | New Delhi |
July 9, 2021 2:37:14 am
Kiren Rijiju takes charge as the Union Law Minister in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Terming it a huge opportunity and responsibility, newly appointed Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, took charge on Thursday.

“Although I have a law degree, I have done my LLB from Campus Law Centre…but I don’t have much experience in legal matters because I was never in the profession,” Rijiju told reporters. “Everything can be handled with proper guidance, proper understanding of the subject and application of the right mind.”

A lawyer by training, Rijiju graduated from the Campus Law Centre in Delhi University. He takes charge at a time when the judiciary is operating virtually since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year. There is also a crisis in appointment of judges as the impasse in the SC collegium continues.

Rijiju, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, was elevated to a cabinet rank from being a junior minister. He was previously the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Ayush.

