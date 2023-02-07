Amid anger over strays, Uttar Pradesh to have cow sanctuary

With the stray cattle menace in Uttar Pradesh fuelling anger and turning into an election issue during the last Assembly polls in the state, the central government plans to build a sanctuary for 5,000 cows in Muzaffarnagar as part of a pilot project.

Once the project is in operation — construction is set to begin next month and is expected to be completed in four months – it will be replicated in all districts of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already allotted 52 hectares at Purkazi in Muzaffarnagar district and the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries has sanctioned Rs 63 crore for the cow sanctuary, which will be run by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The sanctuary, sources said, will be equipped with “modern facilities” for the production of biogas and cow dung based-fertilisers, besides assisted reproductive technology. It will also have incinerators for animal carcasses.

Admitting that there has been widespread anger among farmers over the delay in addressing the stray cattle problem, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan told The Indian Express, “We have promised a solution to the stray cattle problem. It’s a serious issue, not just for Uttar Pradesh but for all of north India. The Prime Minister has promised to address it. We have been on it and found that small gaushalas are not enough to handle strays.”

The Bharatiya Kisan Union, which played a key role in the farmers’ stir against the contentious farm laws that were withdrawn later, recently called for an indefinite protest against the government’s alleged failure in handling the stray cattle menace.

Balyan said a preliminary study has indicated that there are, on an average, 5,000 stray cows in every district of Uttar Pradesh. “For each cow (in the proposed sanctuary), at least Rs 100 has to be spent every day. So for 5,000 cows, the daily expense will be Rs 5,00,000. The state government has assured Rs 30 daily for each cow,” Balyan said.

Advertisement

To raise funds for the project, the ministry has roped in 500 gram panchayats, besides setting up a committee with representatives from the administration and citizens to collect donations from individuals as well as small business groups.

“A number of small agri-related firms and sugarcane factory owners have also promised funds to run the sanctuary. It will be a government-private participation project,” the minister said, adding that as Muzaffarnagar MP, he would explore all options and tap every resource to make it a model project.

The problem of stray cattle raiding fields and destroying standing crops had led to distress among farmers and emerged as a significant election issue for the BJP ahead of the 2022 polls. With reports that the issue was hurting its electoral prospects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to introduce a policy to deal with the issue. Chief Minister Adityanath, too, had promised a solution.

Advertisement

However, in the absence of any steps since the BJP returned to power in March last year, sources in the party said, pressure has been building up. “The situation has come to a stage where if governments led by our party do not take any solid steps, our leaders cannot go to the people in many of the districts. Before the next election, there has to be a solution to this in at least 50 per cent of the districts,” said a party leader from Uttar Pradesh.

Balyan said the cow sanctuary in Muzaffarnagar would also be developed as a “picnic spot”, with people being encouraged to celebrate their birthdays and special events there. “Even now, there are many people who donate money to gaushalas on birthdays, wedding days and anniversaries. So, the government wants people’s participation in this endeavour,” Balyan said.

Last week, in an interview to The Indian Express, Chief Minister Adityanath had said that the government has initiated three schemes to tackle the stray cattle menace. “One is building cowsheds for stray cattle (nirashtrit go-ashray sthal) in every district, where the administration takes care of the animals. There are over 10 lakh cattle in such cowsheds now. Under another scheme, sahbhagita yojana, a farmer is handed over four cattle heads each from these cowsheds. The government gives them Rs 900 a month per cattle head to take care of them. Around one lakh cattle heads are with farmers under this scheme. We also do physical verification of the animals. Under the third scheme, a malnourished family is provided a milch cow from the cowshed and Rs 900 per month. Over 15,000 cows have been provided to malnourished families. These schemes are running successfully.”