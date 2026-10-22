Amid anger over ‘racism’ in content creator’s video, Tripura CM Manik Saha seeks action

Amid outrage over a purported video showing a content creator allegedly hurling racist remarks at a young man from Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has asked the state’s police chief to coordinate with Delhi Police, his office said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Tripura CMO said, “CM Manik Saha has directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. Law will take its course of action.”

The purported clip allegedly shows Amir Shokeen, a content creator with about 142,000,000 followers on Instagram, asking the youth’s name and then faking an attempt to pronounce. “Are you China’s President?” he asks.