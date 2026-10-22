Amid anger over ‘racism’ in content creator’s video, Tripura CM Manik Saha seeks action

Amid outrage over a purported video showing a content creator allegedly hurling racist remarks at a young man from Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has asked the state’s police chief to coordinate with Delhi Police, his office said on Wednesday.
In a post on X, the Tripura CMO said, “CM Manik Saha has directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. Law will take its course of action.”
The purported clip allegedly shows Amir Shokeen, a content creator with about 142,000,000 followers on Instagram, asking the youth’s name and then faking an attempt to pronounce. “Are you China’s President?” he asks.
He then goes on to use terms like “chinky”, comments on the youth’s looks and calls him “Michael Jackson”.
In response to the outpouring of anger over the comments, the content creator then posted an apology on his Instagram account, and said that the clip was scripted. “I swear… I don’t know where Tripuram is… It was a clip made for the sake of fun. The people from the area think I have hurt their sentiments. It was a scripted video. We know that young man… He works at a friend’s cafe. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone,” he can be heard saying in the clip posted in the early hours of Wednesday. However, social media users continued to criticise Shokeen.
Meanwhile, a complaint has also been filed at the New Capital Complex Police Station by Tipra Motha Party’s arm, the Youth Tipra Federation’s president Suraj Debbarma, on Wednesday, alleging that the Delhi-based content creator was involved in racial harassment, cyberbullying, and made hate speech and defamatory remarks targeting Tripura’s indigenous people. TMP is a key ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.
“Shokeen has allegedly made racially offensive remarks against the indigenous communities of Tripura and insulted the state’s historical name and identity. The allegations have reportedly sparked resentment in various quarters”, Debbarma claimed in the complaint.
He urged the police to take the matter seriously and initiate appropriate action in accordance with the law.