Amid anger against Pakistan, mortal remains of BSF jawan consigned to flames in Sonipat

In an atmosphere of anger and gloom, a huge gathering Thursday bid a tearful adieu to BSF jawan Narender Singh, who was brutally killed by Pakistani troopers along the international border (IB) near Jammu.

The mortal remains of BSF Head Constable Narender Singh were cremated with full state honours at his native Thana Kalan village in Haryana’s Sonipat district. Slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Narender Singh Amar Rahe’ rent the air as the body, wrapped in a tricolour, reached the village in the morning.

Several villagers chanted slogans against Pakistan. Family members and locals demanded that Pakistan should be taught a lesson for the “barbaric” act.

Pakistani troops had slit the throat of a BSF jawan after fatally shooting him along the international border (IB) near Jammu on Tuesday, according to reports.

The 52-year-old BSF jawan is survived by two sons and his wife. The funeral pyre was lit by his elder son Mohit. “We are proud of our father for laying down his life for the nation. His death should be avenged,” said a teary-eyed Mohit.

“Not everyone gets a chance to be draped in the tricolour…But we just cannot keep feeling proud. We will feel proud again, when another death takes place. We demand action against Pakistan,” he said.

He also demanded that the concerned authorities provide whatever help the family needs. Other family members also appealed to the Centre to act tough against Pakistan. Several prominent persons inlcuding Haryana minister Krishan Bedi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior officials of BSF were also among the mourners.

