Amethi DM transferred for ‘misbehaving’ with kin of BJP leader’s slain son

A day after a purported video showing Amethi District Magistrate (DM) Prashant Sharma dragging Sunil Singh, a relative of Vijay Kumar Singh alias Sonu Singh who was murdered on Tuesday night by unidentified assailants, went viral on social media, the DM was on Thursday transferred from his post.

An official order passed by the Uttar Pradesh government said that the DM has been put on the waitlist, while vice-chairman of Moradabad Development authority Arun Kumar has been posted as new Amethi DM.

Sonu Singh owned a brick kiln and his father Shivnayak Singh is a senior BJP leader in the district. In the purported video, the DM is seen dragging a PCS officer Sunil Singh, who is the cousin of Sonu Singh. The video was shot when Sunil Singh visited the post-mortem house on Wednesday.

Prashant Sharma had on Wednesday tweeted from the Amethi DM handle, “Videos can be edited to look like something that is not true and spread to create mischief. Here is a statement from the officer, Mr Sunil Singh himself, clarifying the situation…”

In a video tweeted by Amethi DM handle, Sunil Singh is heard defending the DM and says, “Dear mediapersons, I saw a news on TV channels today where it was being shown that DM Amethi had misbehaved with me. Whereas, nothing like this happened. The video being broadcast is an edited video. The DM heard all our problems and he assured us of all the help possible. I have personal relations with the DM for several years.”

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday evening tweeted, “We should always try to be sensitive and polite. We are servants of the people, not rulers.” She had tagged the Amethi DM handle in the tweet.