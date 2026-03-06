‘How long will American blackmail continue’: Congress after US’ 30-day waiver to India on Russian oil imports

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre after the United States announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to X, asking how long will the “American blackmail” continue. He wrote: “Trump’s new game, told the Delhi friend you can get oil from Putin. How long will this American blackmail go on?”

The party’s comments came just hours after the US allowed India to buy Russian oil for a short period amid emerging concerns about supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, Reuters reported.