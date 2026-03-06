‘How long will American blackmail continue’: Congress after US’ 30-day waiver to India on Russian oil imports

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre after the United States announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to X, asking how long will the “American blackmail” continue. He wrote: “Trump’s new game, told the Delhi friend you can get oil from Putin. How long will this American blackmail go on?”
The party’s comments came just hours after the US allowed India to buy Russian oil for a short period amid emerging concerns about supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, Reuters reported.
ट्रम्प का नया खेल
दिल्ली दोस्त को कहा
पुतिन से ले सकते हो तेल
कब तक चलेगा
यह अमेरिकी ब्लैकमेल pic.twitter.com/GTmITbEGPN
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 6, 2026
The US Treasury Department stated that the measure would last for 30 days and is essentially aimed at keeping oil supplies flowing in the global market.
Indian refiners have begun buying millions of barrels of Russian crude for quick delivery following Washington’s waiver. Two crude oil tankers laden with Russian oil, which were earlier showing East Asia as their destination, arrived at Indian ports on Thursday, as per ship tracking data. Another tanker, while still showing Singapore as its destination, appears to be heading towards India’s west coast instead.
The move comes after months of pressure from the US on New Delhi to cut imports of Russian oil following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday said that Moscow was ready to satisfy additional demand for oil from India and China, if the need arises. “Our oil is in demand. If they buy, we will sell,” Russian news agency Interfax quoted Novak as saying.
The Congress party has criticised the Centre over the interim India-US trade agreement framework on several occasions.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also accused PM Modi and the Centre of “selling the country” by conceding to the United States on agriculture, data and textiles under “pressure.”
His speech in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget in February revolved around the specifics, or the lack of it, of the deal. Gandhi has alleged that the “pressure” is linked to unreleased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein files and a criminal case in the US allegedly involving the Adani Group.
On February 21, Gandhi wrote on X: “The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can’t renegotiate. He will surrender again.” This dig came hours after US President Donald Trump was forced by the US Supreme Court to announce a 10 per cent global tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.
