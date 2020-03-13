Amendments to insolvency law passed by Parliament

The Bill is set to replace an ordinance which had brought provisions of the Bill into effect on December 28 after it was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance, when it was first tabled in Lok Sabha. (File Photo) The Bill is set to replace an ordinance which had brought provisions of the Bill into effect on December 28 after it was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance, when it was first tabled in Lok Sabha. (File Photo)

Parliament on Thursday passed amendments to the insolvency law that will help ring-fence successful bidders of insolvent companies from risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It had been approved by Lok Sabha on March 6.

The Bill is set to replace an ordinance which had brought provisions of the Bill into effect on December 28 after it was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance, when it was first tabled in Lok Sabha. It seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process. It aims to provide protection to new owners of a loan defaulter company against prosecution for misdeeds of previous owners.

The Bill also requires of a minimum of 10 per cent of allottees or 100 individual allottees in a real estate project to initiate insolvency proceedings for real estate projects. As homebuyers are recognised as financial creditors under the IBC, individual homebuyers could initiate insolvency against a real estate company for delays in possession.

The latest changes pertain to various sections of the IBC as well as introduction of a new section.

The IBC, which came into force in 2016, has already been amended three times.

Replying to a short debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said amendments are in sync with time and also adhere to a Supreme Court order in “letter and spirit”.

The minister said need for amendment in the IBC arose because of “changing requirement” and “requirement of fine tuning” the law, as several MPs wanted to know why the government was bringing in so many amendments to a new law.

Stressing that the government is “very responsive” and has been talking to the industry, she assured the House that amendments to the IBC are are not being “unthinkingly done”.

Sitharaman said the government was taking care of the interest of home buyers, and the requirement of minimum number of home buyers in the IBC has been included to avoid “frivolous litigation”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.