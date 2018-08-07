AMC demolishes illegal structures near NH 8

AMC officials conduct the anti-encroachment drive in Isanpur ward, Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) AMC officials conduct the anti-encroachment drive in Isanpur ward, Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in an anti-encroachment drive on Monday, cleared a long stretch of roads connected with national highway number 8, passing through South zone and New West zone of the city.

Estate officer of New West Zone Chaitanya Shukla said that 102 temporary sheds covering an area of 1,432 sq metres, cross walls of a length of 118 metres, 92 otlas constructed on 2,208 sq metres from Sarkkhej to Sanand Chokdi Road to Golden Garnala cross road were demolished. The officials also collected fines from the defaulters.

The owners of these illegal structures were earlier issued notices by the AMC under various Section 283 of Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act. The AMC deployed two superintendents of police, seven police inspectors and 160 police men for the drive.

Five encroachment vans, three JCB machines, 30 labourers were used in the operation to remove as many as 236 sheds, 338 otla (platforms), 138 cross walls, 29 iron staircases, 72 advertisement boards, six plain laris, three roofed laris, three PVC barrels and 89 miscellaneous goods. Meanwhile, one AMC employee was reported badly injured during the demolition drive and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Shukla said.

