Ambush expert who decided against surrender: Who is L Prabhakar Rao, Maoist leader killed in Gadchiroli?

Maoist leader L Prabhakar Rao, who was killed on Friday in an operation by security forces along the Maharashtra-Telangana border, was a senior leader in the CPI (Maoist) Gadchiroli hierarchy. Known by aliases such as Ravi, Swamy, and Chander, Rao, 53, hailed from Isrojiwadi village in Kamareddy district of Telangana.

He, like many others from Telangana, went underground around 1995 after being active in the Radical Students Union (RSU) for a few months. Until recently, Rao was close to Maoist ideologue Mallojula Venugopal Rao, who surrendered before the Maharashtra Police last October.

Sources said he spent most of his career as an ambush strategist in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and Abujmarh in Chhattisgarh. He used to lead ambushes against security forces, and quickly rose through the ranks.