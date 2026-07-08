Ambulance unavailable, woman loses quadruplets after delivering in autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh

Although doctors maintained that the newborns died since they were premature, the family has alleged that the lack of ambulance led to the deaths. (Express file photo)

A woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district gave birth to quadruplets inside an autorickshaw while being rushed to a hospital, allegedly after she was unable to get an ambulance in time. All four premature newborns died shortly after birth.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Naiganwa village under Bichhiya block. According to the family, 28-year-old Rajni Singram developed severe labour pain during the seventh month of her pregnancy. They said they first contacted the 108 ambulance service, but when no vehicle arrived, they arranged a private vehicle to take her to the Ghutas Primary Health Centre.

After initial treatment, doctors referred her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bichhiya. However, before the autorickshaw could reach the hospital, Rajni delivered the four babies inside the vehicle.