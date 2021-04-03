Ambulance used to ferry Mukhtar to Punjab has fake papers: UP Police

A doctor was booked for forgery and cheating in UP’s Barabanki district on Friday, a day after the state government criticised Punjab for allowing gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to be transported to a court in Mohali in a luxurious ambulance. Last week, the Supreme Court had directed Punjab to hand over the BSP MLA’s custody to UP.

The bullet-proof luxury ambulance in which Ansari travelled to Mohali on Thursday bore a Barabanki number plate. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said, “It came to the notice of authorities through visuals on TV channels that the registration of the ambulance used by Mukhtar Ansari to reach court was of Barabanki. When we conducted a preliminary inquiry, it was found that the documents submitted for registration of the vehicle were fake. The documents that were found to be fake were an election voter card and a PAN card. Based on that, we lodged the case. We are conducting a detailed probe to find out who all were involved in the forgery.”

The SP said an FIR was filed against Dr Alka Rai based on a transport official’s complaint. Rai lives in Mau district. “Till now, we have booked Dr Alka Rai as her forged documents were used for registration of the vehicle,” Prasad added.

However, the doctor lodged a complaint in Mau district, claiming that one of Ansari’s representatives had made her sign the documents used to register the vehicle. “She has said that she signed the papers because Ansari was a public representative. We are probing her claims and will coordinate with Barabanki police before taking further action,” said Mau SP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan.

Rai told reporters, “I have no connection with Barabanki. Mukhtar Ansari is our MLA. Some years ago, a message was sent along with some papers that he wanted to buy an ambulance for the public as an MLA. I was told that he wants to get an ambulance and it can only be done through a hospital. If an MLA asks something, how can I say anything? I had signed some papers, but it is an old issue. I have no information about it since…The ambulance is registered in the name of the hospital.”