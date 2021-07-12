Dual strategy: CPI(M) on Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of cooperation ministry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given charge of the Cooperation Ministry. (File Photo)

The CPI(M) on Monday hit out at the government over the formation of the cooperation ministry, alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of the new ministry is a “dual strategy” aimed at electoral gains and getting funds held in the cooperative sector.

The government recently announced the formation of a separate Union Ministry of Cooperation, a subject that was earlier looked after by the Ministry of Agriculture. In the cabinet reshuffle of July 7, Shah was given charge of the new ministry.

“Union home minister assuming charge of the cooperatives has a dual strategy. A direct assault on Constitution’s fundamental feature; federalism. Controlling the cooperatives which have direct mass contact with people is to be utilised for BJP’s electoral gains. This is to undermine the influence of regional parties to strengthen the BJP at the expense of destroying the Indian Constitution. Cooperatives under Constitution’s 7th Schedule are a state subject.

“Having looted the public sector banks by granting humongous unreturnable loans to its cronies who have looted and deserted the country the Modi government is now eyeing huge funds in the cooperative sector for similar loot gaining political funding,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a series of tweets.