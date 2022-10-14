scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Ambedkar would have critiqued inheritance of leadership: Shashi Tharoor

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Tharoor had alleged that there was an “uneven playing field” in the party president's election, and that several state Congress chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their states, even as they had spared time to meet Kharge.

Shashi Tharoor with Justice Madan B Lokur and economist Bhalchandra Mungekar in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

As somebody who was “never convinced by the logic of the caste system”, B R Ambedkar “would not have accepted the inheritance principle anyway,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said at the launch of his book, Ambedkar: A Life, at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library here on Thursday evening.

Read |Need to revive parliamentary board, conduct CWC elections, says Shashi Tharoor

Asked whether political parties are concentrating power in the hands of respective first families, Tharoor, who is contesting the election for Congress president, against senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, said, “I could tell you that though he (Ambedkar) has not written about it, it’s a fairly safe assumption that he would have disapproved; in fact, he would have been quite critical of the idea that political leadership goes through inheritance, rather than through election, or other form of merit.”

However, he added, “this is surmise”, as Ambedkar had not written about this particular aspect.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Tharoor had alleged that there was an “uneven playing field” in the party president’s election, and that several state Congress chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their states, even as they had spared time to meet Kharge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions risePremium
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions rise
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...

Ambedkar: A Life (Aleph Book Company; Rs 599) also highlights the leader’s disputes with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

The launch event saw a panel discussion on “Ambedkar, Constitutional Morality and Casteism”, with participants including Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nandy, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, and economist and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 02:10:37 am
Next Story

Ready to settle scores on the field: Uddhav Thackeray

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement