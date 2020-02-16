Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ by RJD, Left leaders after Giriraj garlands it in Begusarai

Giriraj Singh, who was passing through an anti-CAA protest site in Sahebpur Kamal on Friday, had later garlanded the statue in the vicinity. (File photo) Giriraj Singh, who was passing through an anti-CAA protest site in Sahebpur Kamal on Friday, had later garlanded the statue in the vicinity. (File photo)

The BJP on Saturday sought an apology from the RJD and CPI after leaders of the parties in Begusarai were seen “purifying” a statue of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar after Begusarai MP and Union minister Giriraj Singh garlanded it during his trip to Sahebpur Kamal in the district on Friday.

A video clip of the “purification” surfaced on social media on Saturday. Two people carrying a bucket are seen sprinkling water on the statue, amid chants of ‘Jai Bheem’.

Giriraj Singh, who was passing through an anti-CAA protest site in Sahebpur Kamal on Friday, had later garlanded the statue in the vicinity.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told The Sunday Express: “Giriraj Singh has all the right to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar. But the act of purification of the statue by Communists and the RJD is shameful and deplorable. RJD and CPI should apologise to Singh.”

Also read | J P Nadda summons Giriraj Singh, ‘cautions’ him over remark on Deoband

Anand said Opposition parties should bear in mind that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had come up with the ‘Panch Tirth’ in the memory of Ambedkar.

CPI secretary Satyanarayan Singh, however, said: “We have no knowledge of involvement of our leaders in such an incident. It is the culture of the BJP to do such things.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.