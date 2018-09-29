Ambedkar memorial must come up on time: Athawale

Ramdas Athawale (Express Photo/ File) Ramdas Athawale (Express Photo/ File)

Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said on Friday that the memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar, to be built on Indu Mill land in Mumbai, should be completed within the stipulated deadline of 2020. Athawale was speaking at a meeting organised at MMRDA.

In 2013, the government had appointed MMRDA as the special planning authority for building the memorial on 4.84 hectares. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said recently that the memorial, estimated to cost Rs 709 crore, will be completed by 2020.

