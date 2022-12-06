scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

On Ambedkar’s death anniversary, PM Narendra Modi recalls his ‘exemplary service’ to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions, and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive to pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi.

PM Modi remembered Ambedkar for this “exemplary service” to the nation. “On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” PM Modi tweeted.

Vice-President Dhankhar said Ambedkar was a great social reformer, who cared deeply for the welfare of the oppressed and made every effort to dismantle caste inequalities. “The nation is indebted to him for his vital contribution in piloting the Constitution,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered Ambedkar with a quote on Twitter that said: “I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last and nothing else but Indians”.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Prakash Ambedkar among others were seen offering floral tributes to a statue of Ambedkar. The state is preparing for the arrival of a large number of people at the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar for the occasion.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also took to social media to pay their tributes to Ambedkar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

The country observes December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to honour Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, who died on this day in 1956.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:41:16 am
Next Story

Pune News Live Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt wilting under pressure from Karnataka over border row, claims NCP, Sena (UBT)

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close