On Ambedkar’s death anniversary, PM Narendra Modi recalls his ‘exemplary service’ to nation

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi.

PM Modi remembered Ambedkar for this “exemplary service” to the nation. “On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WpCjx0cz7b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2022

Vice-President Dhankhar said Ambedkar was a great social reformer, who cared deeply for the welfare of the oppressed and made every effort to dismantle caste inequalities. “The nation is indebted to him for his vital contribution in piloting the Constitution,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered Ambedkar with a quote on Twitter that said: “I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last and nothing else but Indians”.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Prakash Ambedkar among others were seen offering floral tributes to a statue of Ambedkar. The state is preparing for the arrival of a large number of people at the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar for the occasion.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also took to social media to pay their tributes to Ambedkar.

The country observes December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to honour Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, who died on this day in 1956.