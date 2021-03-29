Ambani threat case: National Investigation Agency recovers laptop, printer suspected to have been used for threat note

Notably, the investigation has found that Waze was in possession of the SUV before it was parked in front of Ambani’s House and he had in fact kept it at his residence. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer and multiple digital video recorders (DVRs), among other electronics, reportedly belonging to arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze from the Mithi River in Mumbai during its investigation in the bomb scare at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.

Sources said the electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination to retrieve data. It is suspected that the laptop and printer were used in the creation of the threat note found in the explosives-laden Scorpio SUV, which was found parked near Ambani’s residence.

“These articles had been dumped by Waze to destroy evidence. Witnesses have already identified the laptop as belonging to him. The printer was either his personal belonging, or of the office. The DVR and CPUs recovered are the ones he retrieved from his own society and the various places he got fake number plates made. Many of those shop owners have already identified their items,” an officer of the NIA said.

Notably, the investigation has found that Waze was in possession of the SUV before it was parked in front of Ambani’s House and he had in fact kept it at his residence. After the investigation into the scare was initially handed over to him, he had taken away the CCTV footage from the DVR of his residential society.

“During interrogation of accused Sachin Waze, he disclosed willingly to show the place where he threw the material used in the crime and destroyed the evidence. Accordingly, two independent witnesses were called and his voluntary statement was recorded. Further, accused showed the place as Mitthi River, BKC, Bandra (East), Mumbai,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, they recovered one laptop, one printer, two hard disc drives, a pair of number plates, two CPUs and two DVRs with the help of divers from the river.

“The said articles were identified by rightful owners/ custodians from whom accused Sachin Waze had collected them illegally. Also, the laptop and printer recovered was used by Sachin Waze in his office. A visible effort was made by the accused to destroy the same as hammer marks are present on them,” the NIA statement said.

Waze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case earlier this month after the case was so motu transferred to the Central agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Waze, an “encounter specialist”, has also been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio before Waze took it from him. Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which was earlier probing that case has already announced Waze as key accused in the case. This case is. now being probed by NIA.

Hiran’s wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death.