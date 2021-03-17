Ambani bomb scare case: NIA seizes Mercedes used by Waze

The NIA, that is probing the role of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze in the Ambani bomb scare case on Tuesday seized a Mercedes car that the policeman was using in his personal capacity.

The car was found in Mumbai and the NIA is checking if the vehicle is registered in his name, said officers. The agency is also checking if the car was used by Waze to meet Mansukh Hiran on February 17 when Hiran’s Scorpio had allegedly gone missing.

On February 25, the Scorpio was found outside the Ambani residence with gelatin sticks and a threat letter inside. On March 5, Hiran’s body was found at a Thane creek.

An NIA team has also conducted searches at Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office on the fourth floor of the new police building and seized a cellphone and IPad belonging to Waze in addition to some documents.

Meanwhile, the NIA has recorded statements of seven policemen at CIU in connection with the confiscation of the CCTV footage from the apartment complex where Waze lives and an automobile shop in Thane.