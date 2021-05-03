Ambala police book Congress councillor

Dr Aggarwal alleged that he made a video on the shortage of oxygen to tarnish the image of the hospital.

The police have registered a case against a councillor for creating nuisance and disturbance in the Corona sampling area of the Civil Hospital in Ambala.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Pavnish Aggarwal against Congress councillor Mithun Verma for creating disturbance to people on government duty, and spreading Corona infection under various sections of the Epidemic Act.

The CMO alleged in his complaint that on April 27 Verma with some other persons entered the Covid sampling ward and misbehaved with the staff on duty.

Earlier, about half a dozen doctors including DMS Dr Virender Bharati, Dr Vjay Kumar Bansal, Dr Shubh Jyoti Prakash, Dr Rajesh Goyal, Dr Ankush, Dr Samir Singh, Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Varun Garg and Suresh Bala complained about Verma to the CMO for creating disturbance in the hospital and urged action against him.