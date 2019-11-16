Ambala excise official grants liquor license to duo who never applied, faces action

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to take action against the Ambala Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC-Excise) for illegally granting licenses for liquor sale to two vendors without them even applying for it while ignoring the only applicant. A cost of Rs 25000 each has also been imposed on the Collector-cum-Additional-ETC, an HCS officer, and the Ambala DETC.

Advertising

“The action by DETC was taken with or indirect motive to favour two respondents at the cost of legitimate right of the petitioner, while Collector-cum-Additional ETC, exercising powers as ETC, Haryana, also cannot be absolved of his over all legal duty to ensure that the final actions are taken in accordance with law and by due application of mind,” the order passed by Justices Jaswant Singh and Lalit Batra reads.

In April, the Sunny Wines had approached the court alleging that they had applied for the license as per the procedure within the allotted time frame but the authorities illegally allotted the liquor licenses to two other vendors. Only one application of the Sunny Wines was received till last date but the DETC Ambala later issued a notice to two other vendors informing them that they are eligible for the licenses, the plea said.

While the DETC, in reply, took a stand there has been a practice that the department has not granted any licenses to those who are not eligible in terms of revenue contribution by ignoring the highest revenue contributor, the division bench in the order said the application of such a factor is neither envisaged nor prescribed in the Excise Policy.

Advertising

“At the time of actual allotment, the inter-se placement of the applicants by the due date is the determining factor and not the higher revenue contributions of the non applicants, who choose to stay away from consideration for allotment. Thus the revenue contribution factor is only applicable on the licence applicants and not on the non applicants,” reads the order.

Observing that the record shows that the action of the authorities was not backed even by the legal wing of the department, the court further said the action of DETC of calling upon the non-applicants to submit the applications even beyond the last date is arbitrary and unreasonable.

“Every state action must be informed by reason and it follows that an Act uninformed by reason is arbitrary. Rule of Law contemplates governance by laws and not by whims or caprices of the men to whom the governance is entrusted for the time being,” the order reads.