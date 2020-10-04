Ambala division cancels, diverts, short terminates several trains due to ongoing farmer agitation

Routes of several trains have been diverted. (File)

Keeping in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Punjab, Ambala division of Indian Railways Sunday cancelled/ diverted/ short terminated/ short originate schedule of several trains.

The trains that were to commence journey on October 5 stand cancelled – Train No. 02054 Amritsar – Haridwar express; Train No. 02053 Haridwar- Amritsar express; Train No. 02425 New Delhi – Jammutawi Rajdhani express; Train No. 02426 Jammutawi – New Delhi Rajdhani express; Train No. 20925 Kalka – Ambala express; Train No. 20926 Ambala- Kalka express.

According to a statement issued by Hari Mohan, Sr DCM/ Ambala division, the trains for which short termination/ short origination notice have been issued are as follows:

1. Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently Train No. 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

2. Train No. 02925 Bandra- Amritsar express journey commencing on 04/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently Train No. 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on 06/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala –Amritsar-Ambala.

3. Train No. 02715 Nanded –Amritsar express journey commencing on 04/10/2020 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently Train No. 02716 Amritsar- Nanded express journey commencing on 06/10/2020 will short originate from New Delhi and it will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi.

4. Train No. 03307 Dhanbad- Ferzpur express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the Train No. 03308 Ferzpur-Dhanbad express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Firozpur-Ambala.

5. Train No. 04649 Jaynagar –Amritsar express journey commencing on 04/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently Train No. 04650 Amritsar-Jaynagar express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

6. Train No. 2057 New Delhi-Una Himachal express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently, the Train No. 02058 Una (Himachal)-NewDelhi express journey commencing on 06/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Una(Himachal)-Ambala.

Similarly, routes of several trains have been diverted. These include –

1. Train No. 05909 Dibrugarh –Lalgarh express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be diverted to run via Rohtak –Bhiwani –Hisar –Hanumangarh .

