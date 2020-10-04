scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 04, 2020
Ambala division cancels, diverts, short terminates several trains due to ongoing farmer agitation

Train No. 05909 Dibrugarh –Lalgarh express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be diverted to run via Rohtak –Bhiwani –Hisar –Hanumangarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: October 4, 2020 6:46:53 pm
Keeping in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Punjab, Ambala division of Indian Railways Sunday cancelled/ diverted/ short terminated/ short originate schedule of several trains.

The trains that were to commence journey on October 5 stand cancelled – Train No. 02054 Amritsar – Haridwar express; Train No. 02053 Haridwar- Amritsar express; Train No. 02425 New Delhi – Jammutawi Rajdhani express; Train No. 02426 Jammutawi – New Delhi Rajdhani express; Train No. 20925 Kalka – Ambala express; Train No. 20926 Ambala- Kalka express.

According to a statement issued by Hari Mohan, Sr DCM/ Ambala division, the trains for which short termination/ short origination notice have been issued are as follows:

1. Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently Train No. 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

2. Train No. 02925 Bandra- Amritsar express journey commencing on 04/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently Train No. 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on 06/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala –Amritsar-Ambala.

3. Train No. 02715 Nanded –Amritsar express journey commencing on 04/10/2020 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently Train No. 02716 Amritsar- Nanded express journey commencing on 06/10/2020 will short originate from New Delhi and it will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi.

4. Train No. 03307 Dhanbad- Ferzpur express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the Train No. 03308 Ferzpur-Dhanbad express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Firozpur-Ambala.

5. Train No. 04649 Jaynagar –Amritsar express journey commencing on 04/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently Train No. 04650 Amritsar-Jaynagar express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

6. Train No. 2057 New Delhi-Una Himachal express journey commencing on 05/10/2020 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently, the Train No. 02058 Una (Himachal)-NewDelhi express journey commencing on 06/10/2020 will short originate from Ambala and it will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Una(Himachal)-Ambala.

Similarly, routes of several trains have been diverted. These include –

1. Train No. 05909 Dibrugarh –Lalgarh express journey commencing on 03/10/2020 will be diverted to run via Rohtak –Bhiwani –Hisar –Hanumangarh .

