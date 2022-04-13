Ambala: ADGP orders special survey of peddlers at Deha

The Ambala police, under the orders of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Ambala, Shrikant Jadhav, conducted a special survey in Deha Colony from 5 to 7 am on Tuesday, to identify people indulging in anti-social activities, check crimes and maintain law and order in the area. Special focus was given to countering the use of narcotics. As many as 150 officers and police personnel were deployed for the survey. This apart, 21 police teams have also been formed to conduct similar drives. Deha is considered a sensitive area, given the number of people using narcotics. There have been reports that peddlers have also established contacts in educational institutions, to increase their supply of drugs.

Since Ambala is contiguous with the borders of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the superintendents of police (SP) from a few districts of these states met with SPs of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Kaithal. It was observed that anti-social elements and criminals often enter these districts after committing crimes, creating trans-border problems for the police to follow these cases. The issue was discussed in order to take quick action in cases in which border problems are faced by the investigating team.

Meanwhile, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa ordered supervisory officers and SHOs to ensure law and order by extending security measures in their respective areas. He instructed them to intensify checking at all public places like railways stations, bus stands, dharamshalas, hotels, shopping centres, markets and eateries. The SP also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.