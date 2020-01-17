Amazon plans to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025

On Wednesday, Bezos had said that his company will invest US$ 1 billion in digitising small and medium scale businesses (SMBs) in India. On Wednesday, Bezos had said that his company will invest US$ 1 billion in digitising small and medium scale businesses (SMBs) in India.

Amazon Friday announced that it is planning to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and logistics network. This comes three days after company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos visited India.

Amazon, in a press statement, said the jobs will be created both directly and indirectly across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in India.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years. We’ve seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we’ve partnered with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us—and we’re excited about what lies ahead,” Bezos said.

Speaking at the Amazon SMBhav summit, Bezos further said that the e-commerce giant will be using its global footprint to export US$ 10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025.

The government has prioritised job creation and skilling initiatives including the training of more than 400 million people by 2022 in rural and urban areas.

Bezos’ visit comes at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Amazon India and Flipkart insofar as deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones are concerned.

