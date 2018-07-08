Amartya Sen hits out at BJP, says India has taken a quantum jump in wrong direction since 2014

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen Sunday criticised the BJP-led central government, stating that the country has taken a “quantum jump in the wrong direction” since 2014. “Things have gone pretty badly wrong… It has taken a quantum jump in the wrong direction since 2014. We are getting backwards in the fastest-growing economy,” Sen said.

The economist was speaking during the launch of Bharat Aur Uske Virodhabhas’, the Hindi edition of his book ‘An Uncertain Glory: India and its Contradiction’ that he co-authored with development economist Jean Dreze.

With the economy on a downslide, Sen said, the country is now second worst in the subcontinent region. Of the six countries in the region–India was the second best after Sri Lanka 20 years ago. “Now, it is the second worst. Pakistan has managed to shield us from being the worst.”

He further said the government has also deflected from issues of inequalities and the caste system. He pointed out that there were a whole group of people, those who clean lavatories or sewage with their hands whose demands and needs have been neglected.

Highlighting the recent report of a Dalit youth who was whipped for asking a salary hike from the manager of a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh, he said they (dalit) are going around without any kind of certainty about their next meal, healthcare or education.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led government, the economist added that during freedom struggle it was difficult to see that a political battle could be won by playing up the Hindu identity, but that has changed now. “But, that has happened. Which is why, at this time, the whole issue of Opposition unity is so important,” the 84-year-old economist said. “It is not a battle of one entity against the other (or) Mr Modi against Mr Rahul Gandhi, it is an issue of what India is,” Sen added

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious healthcare scheme–Ayushmann Bharat, development economist and activist Jean Dreze termed the soon-to-be launched scheme a “hoax” as it was actually not big as it was being claimed to be. “The budget (for the scheme) for this year is 2,000 crore. Even if it is spent, it’s less than 20 rupees per person,” he said.

It is projected as health insurance for 50 crore people, but it is virtually nothing, said Dreze, who helped draft the first version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

With PTI inputs

