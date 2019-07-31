Toggle Menu
Amarnath yatra suspended till August 4, IMD warns heavy rainfall in J&K over next few dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/amarnath-yatra-suspended-till-august-4-imd-warns-heavy-rainfall-in-jk-over-next-few-days-5867032/

Amarnath yatra suspended till August 4, IMD warns heavy rainfall in J&K over next few days

India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides and shooting of stones on the Jammu and Srinagar national highway, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal.

Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident(Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended till August 4 as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said on Wednesday.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended till August 4, 2019,” a SASB spokesperson said.

He said the India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides and shooting of stones on the Jammu and Srinagar national highway, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal.

The spokesperson said the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery due to recent heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days.

The yatra was suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cabinet approves increasing number of SC judges from 31 to 33
2 10% increase in number of SC judges; J-K reservation bill approved: Key Cabinet decisions today
3 MEA shoots off letter to Pak High Commission over ‘killing of innocent civilians’ along LoC