Amarnath yatra suspended due to rains; unlikely to resume this year

The yatra has been suspended on both tracks: The Chandanwari track in Anantnag district, and Baltal in Ganderbal district

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarAug 9, 2026 12:44 PM IST
amarnath yatraMore than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave so far this year. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
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In view of the repair work necessitated by recent rains, and forecast of more rains in coming days, the annual Amarnath yatra has been suspended on both routes, beginning Sunday. The 57-day yatra is unlikely to restart this year, officials said.

The yatra commenced on July 3 and was expected to conclude on August 28.

The yatra has been suspended on both tracks: The Chandanwari track in Anantnag district, and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Gard, said, “Due to the recent rains, a necessity for the repair and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO).”

In addition, adverse weather conditions have been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next few days. Hence, the yatra will remain suspended from both routes with effect from August 9, Sunday, officials said.

The ceremony of “Chadi Mubarak”, though, shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route and shall mark the culmination of Yatra 2026 on August 28, Garg said.

The Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus, dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of a naturally forming ice structure. The shivlinga is located on Amarnath mountain, in a cave at a height of 3,888 m, and is blocked by snow most of the year. This is why the yatra, or the pilgrimage to the cave, is organised only once a year.

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This year, however, the ice stalagmite had melted in the early days of the yatra and since then, inclement weather has resulted in the halting of the pilgrimage at least twice.

More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave so far this year.

The yatra was marred by multiple road accidents this year; however, no fatalities were recorded.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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