Amarnath yatra suspended due to rains; unlikely to resume this year

More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave so far this year. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

In view of the repair work necessitated by recent rains, and forecast of more rains in coming days, the annual Amarnath yatra has been suspended on both routes, beginning Sunday. The 57-day yatra is unlikely to restart this year, officials said.

The yatra commenced on July 3 and was expected to conclude on August 28.

The yatra has been suspended on both tracks: The Chandanwari track in Anantnag district, and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Gard, said, “Due to the recent rains, a necessity for the repair and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO).”