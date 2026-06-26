Amarnath Yatra’s spiritual, environmental, economic aspects explored in international conference at Valley

In a first, the conference brought historians, environmental experts and researchers together to deliberate on the spiritual, environmental and economic aspects of the pilgrimage. (Express photo)

A two-day international academic conference titled ‘The sacred journey to Shri Amarnath Ji: A multi-dimensional perspective’ has been held in Anantnag. It was organised by the Government College for Women in Anantnag in collaboration with the district administration.

In a first, the conference brought historians, environmental experts and researchers together to deliberate on the spiritual, environmental and economic aspects of the pilgrimage.

Concluding the conference, Lt Govenor Manoj Sinha said the annual pilgrimage “stands for social unity and deep inner reflection”.

“At a time when divisions appear to be rising in many parts of the world, Shri Amarnath ji yatra offers a unique model of co-existence,” Sinha said, adding, “The pilgrimage conveys that the true purpose of faith is to bring people together. It is a spiritual journey of the shared values of humanity and a vibrant celebration of India’s cultural diversity.”