Amarnath Yatra: Security, other arrangements to be ‘suitably rationalised’, say officials

Governor NN Vohra was informed that a good number of ‘pony-wallahs’ and ‘palki wallahs’ had stopped their services during Amarnath yatra, the official said. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) Governor NN Vohra was informed that a good number of ‘pony-wallahs’ and ‘palki wallahs’ had stopped their services during Amarnath yatra, the official said. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Security and other arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra will be “suitably rationalised” by this month-end in view of the “progressive decline” in the number of pilgrims visiting the south Kashmir Himalayas’ cave shrine, an official said. This was informed during a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra Sunday.

“Following the progressive decline in the strength of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the governor, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), visited the Nunwan Yatra base camp, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, today,” a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

Issues arising from the steady decrease in the daily number of pilgrims were discussed with Camp Director Surinder Mohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik, and other officers concerned, he said.

The governor was informed that a good number of ‘pony-wallahs’ and ‘palki wallahs’ had stopped their services, the official said.

Seven out of the 10 ‘langar’ organisations at the base camp would also be leaving in a phased-manner as the daily arrival at the camp had reduced “considerably”, the spokesman said.

He said Vohra observed that the existing arrangements would be “suitably rationalised after July 31 in consultation with authorities involved in organising the daily convoys of yatris from Jammu”. The governor noted that this matter had already been discussed with the security forces, the spokesman said.

He said after the conclusion of discussions with the camp’s officers, the governor went around the camp, visited the medical aid centre, ‘langars’, shops and the area in which toilets and baths are located.

The governor inspected a newly-commissioned capacity sewage treatment plant (STP). He directed the additional CEO of the SASB to ensure that sample tests of the STP’s final discharge were regularly taken and the test results shown to him, the spokesman said.

The governor also visited the garbage dump and the solid waste management plant at Sarbal, Pahalgam, and appreciated efforts of officials to establish a mechanical segregator, an auto-composter and a capacity electromagnetic disintegrator for the scientific disposal of solid waste.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App