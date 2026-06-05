Amarnath Yatra security ramps up: fire audits, QR IDs for pony operators

With the annual pilgrimage set to start next month, extensive security arrangements are being put in place for yatris (File Photo)

Specialised security teams, fire safety audits of hotels and guest houses, QR-based IDs for guides and pony operators, and expanded CCTV coverage are among the measures being planned for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3.

With the annual pilgrimage set to start next month, extensive security arrangements are being put in place for yatris. Senior security officials said 140 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the route alongside the J&K Police and other forces.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, Amod Nagpure said Friday that J&K Police have begun area domination and preventive action exercises in the district. “Specialised teams of the J&K Police such as Markhors, Snow Leopards and Mountain Rescue Teams among others are involved in providing security to the pilgrims travelling to the cave,” he said.