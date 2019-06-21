Amarnath Yatra: Secure highway links, says CRPF

Weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government lifted restrictions on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, security forces have asked the state administration to “secure/block” the link roads leading to the main highway on the Amarnath Yatra route. In a letter to the Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) on June 19, the CRPF has asked for 97 of the 193 lateral/link roads, crossings and arterial roads to be “properly secured/blocked” in order to “avoid unauthorised movement movement of civilian vehicles”. The move would effectively close off link roads connecting areas around the national highway, restricting movement of civilian vehicles while paving the way for movement of “yatri convoy”.

DG CRPF Rajiv R Bhatnagar told The Indian Express, “The laterals will be controlled so that no hostile elements can enter the road… the difference this year is that earlier it was done above the (Jawahar) tunnel and this year it will be done below as well.”

All yatra vehicles will have Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags this year. “All yatra vehicles, registered yatris or non-registered, will be RFID tagged this year. Last year we had tried this on a pilot basis but this year it is more ambitious,” the DG CRPF said.