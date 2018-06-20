Amarnath Yatra: RFID tag on each vehicle, drones to boost security

CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi told The Indian Express that there has been an increase in the deployment of forces in comparison to last year and the CCTV coverage of the yatra route has also been enhanced. CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi told The Indian Express that there has been an increase in the deployment of forces in comparison to last year and the CCTV coverage of the yatra route has also been enhanced.

The deployment of about 213 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag in every vehicle for the devotees, extensive area domination operations, checkpoints along the route and drone surveillance of the movement of yatris are some of the broad measures planned by the security agencies this year to ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra, which begins next week.

CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi told The Indian Express that there has been an increase in the deployment of forces in comparison to last year and the CCTV coverage of the yatra route has also been enhanced.

“There will be extensive area domination operations and nakas along the route. Cameras have been installed in the yatri camps and drone surveillance will be carried out. Cut-off points will be placed at various locations so that no yatri or yatri vehicle crosses the cut-off point after the designated timing,” he said.

The 213 CRPF companies, comprising 75-85 vehicles, will be in addition to the deployment of J&K Police personnel. The RFID tag is being introduced for the first time for the yatra and on a pilot basis for timely intimation of exact location of the Yatri vehicles to police and CRPF. “We will also be escorting the vehicles,” Sahi said, adding that a joint control room of different security agencies has been established for the yatra.

There 60-day yatra is to begin on June 28.

