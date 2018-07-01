Amarnath Yatra resumes after three days

The pilgrimage was suspended due to incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) The pilgrimage was suspended due to incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

After remaining suspended due to inclement weather, the Amarnath Yatra resumed from in Jammu today, as the fourth batch of 6,877 pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir, officials said.

The pilgrims, including 1,429 women and 250 sadhus, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in the morning for Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in 229 vehicles under tight security arrangements, they said.

The yatra from Jammu was allowed to resume after traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored. Traffic on the highway was suspended yesterday as a precautionary measure due to threat of floods in the Valley. As the water level in the Jhelum river started receding, the authorities decided to allow the pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp to join the yatra.

Among the fourth batch, 4,087 pilgrims have preferred the 36-km traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district, the others have opted the shorter 12-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Despite incessant rains, the pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on June 28 after several hours of delay, but faced frequent disruptions owing to continuous rainfall.

The 60-day yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

