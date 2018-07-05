Amarnath Yatra remains suspended due to bad weather

So far, 60,752 pilgrims have performed the Yatra ever since it started on June 28 (File) So far, 60,752 pilgrims have performed the Yatra ever since it started on June 28 (File)

No pilgrim on Thursday was allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley from Jammu as the Amarnath Yatra remained suspended due to inclement weather.

According to the police no pilgrim has departed the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Cave Shrine since Wednesday after a landslide hit the Baltal trek course on Tuesday. “There was, however, limited helicopter services for the ‘yatris’ from the two base camps — Baltal and Pahalgam — to the holy cave on Wednesday,” an official said.

So far, 60,752 pilgrims have performed the Yatra ever since it started on June 28. Four pilgrims and a helper were killed and seven others injured by a landslide that hit the Brarimarg-Railpathri stretch of the trek from Baltal to the Cave Shrine on July 3.

