Amarnath Yatra from July 3 to August 28; registration opens April 15

LG Manoj Sinha announced that the 57-day Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3, with mandatory pilgrim registrations opening on April 15. (File)

The annual Amarnath Yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters in Jammu, Sinha said the pilgrimage will span 57 days this year, making it slightly longer than those in recent years. The dates were finalised at a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by the LG, PTI reported.

Registration for the yatra has been made mandatory and will open from April 15. Pilgrims between the ages of 13 and 70 years will be allowed to undertake the journey, Sinha said.

Advance registration can be done through around 556 designated bank branches across the country, while an online facility will also be available on the SASB’s official website. Banks including Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank will facilitate the process through their branches, he added.