Amarnath Yatra: New, improvised permits to monitor pilgrims’ movement

Amarnath yatra permits this year have been incorporated with a Quick Response (QR) code and barcode, to help Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) with the real-time monitoring of the movement of pilgrims on two routes from Baltal and Pahalgam to the cave shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir.

Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said that this has been done for effective tracking of pilgrims embarking on both the yatra routes and to enable yatra management officials provide timely assistance in case of bad weather or any other emergency. “This will also help enforcement agencies at the access control gates to count the pilgrims and regulate the yatra,” he added.

Mr Narula said that the new yatra permit forms, which have been printed at the India Security Press in Nashik, contain several high-security features including an Ashoka Pillar watermark. “It is printed on the form in the same manner as in currency notes,” he said, adding that Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is printed in the background along with the shrine board’s logo. “While the micro text line of SASB can be seen only under a magnifying glass, the logo printed in fluorescent blue ink can be visible only under ultraviolet light,” he added.

Narula said that the yatra permit forms are different in colour for each day and each route. “For ensuring effective security arrangements along difficult tracks, only those pilgrims who have a yatra permit will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps and cross entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari,” he added. He appealed all the intending pilgrims to complete necessary registration formalities in advance and obtain a permit well in time to avoid any inconvenience during the yatra.

The 46-day-long Amarnath yatra begins on July 1 this year and will culminate on Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 15.