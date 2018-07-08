Amarnath Yatra hampered due to protest on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Pilgrims proceed towards the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Pahalgam. (Source: PTI Photo) Pilgrims proceed towards the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Pahalgam. (Source: PTI Photo)

Amarnath pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the cave shrine from Jammu on Sunday due to a separatist-called protest shutdown in the Kashmir Valley to mark the second death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, police said.

Wani was killed along with his two associates by the security forces on this day in 2014 in Anantnag’s district’s Kokarnag area. “No yatri movement was allowed today from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas towards the Valley,” the police told IANS.

Meanwhile, death toll in this year’s pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas rose to 14 after

two pilgrims died due to natural causes, police said.

Since it started on June 28, 83,130 pilgrims have performed the Yatra so far this year. The pilgrimage will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App