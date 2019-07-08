Amarnath Yatra curbs: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik says people should bear discomfort

WITH RESTRICTIONS imposed on civilian traffic on a stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of train services on the Qazigund-Banihal section daily for five hours due to the Amarnath Yatra triggering anger across the Valley, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said Sunday that people should bear the restrictions.

“If you go to western UP, when there is Kanwar Yatra, for one month, no vehicle plies on the highway and no one complains. Here, even if there is restriction on two hours, hue and cry is raised. We should bear it [restrictions],” Malik said.

On Sunday evening, the Governor visited a transit camp at Pantha chowk in Srinagar, to review facilities for pilgrims.

The Northern Railways last week announced the suspension of train services for five hours ever day on its Qazigund-Banihal railway section till the conclusion of the yatra. The decision followed a J&K government order, which said there will be restrictions on civilian traffic on the 97-km Qazigund-Nashri stretch on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

To another question, Malik said that there was no impact on tourism due to restrictions on highway.

“There is no impact on tourists. Gulmarg is full and we have to stop people from going to Gulmarg saying there is no space there. It is being done for security and one should bear it (restrictions),” he said.