Congress cautions govt against ‘misadventure’ in J&K

The Centre is preparing for some “misadventure” in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress said on Saturday and cautioned the government against resorting to any such course of action.

The party leaders also accused the government of “spreading fear by issuing the (security) advisory”, curtailing Amarnath Yatra and asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the Valley immediately. The party asked PM Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament and inform the country about reasons for the unprecedented steps.

The CPI(M), too, asked the government to desist from any “political adventurism” in J&K that will have “grave consequences for the country” and demanded an explanation on steps being taken in the state.

Addressing the media on the situation of uncertainty and panic in the Valley, top Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Karan Singh accused the BJP-led NDA government of spreading panic. “When they (government) do something in Kashmir, they don’t think about the benefit and damage it will have in Kashmir. They think how it can be encashed elsewhere in the country,” Azad said. “The government is spreading fear by issuing the advisory. It is generating hate against people of Kashmir.”

Asked about speculation that the government could scrap Article 35A through a Presidential order, trifurcate the state, or go for delimitation of seats in J&K, Chidambaram said he does not wish to anticipate what “misadventure” the government will embark upon. But “those (journalists) covering the Home Ministry know that in the last 24 to 48 hours the Home Ministry is indeed preparing for some misadventure.”